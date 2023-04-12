Bridgeport, W.Va. —

On Thursday, East Fairmont handed Bridgeport their first L of the season, and there was one name being mentioned from the Bees a little more than the rest. Our Harry Green Athlete of the Week is Connor Tingler, a senior at East Fairmont. While pitching seven innings, he only allowed one earned run and struck out twelve batters.

Connor, like any great athlete, would not allow himself to take all the credit. He made sure to give equal credit to his battery mate, Conner Graffius, and to the rest of his team.

Tingler was not only successful on the mound, he would also reach first in the top of the fifth and he would do it again in the top of the sixth while showing off his speed to beat the throw down to first. In the most fitting way, Tingler would get the final out to end the game. The Bees defeated the Indians 5-2.