BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – In the first week of the new year, high school basketball teams are hoping the work they put in last year will allow them to turn a corner soon.

It looks like the Bridgeport girls may be on their way to that turn and a lot of it has to do with the latest Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

The Indians finished 2-0 at the Laurel Highlands holiday tournament in Pennsylvania last week and Gabby Reep led the way with two of her best performances of the year.

In wins over Albert Gallatin and Washington, both out of Pennsylvania, Reep averaged 28 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 5.5 steals per game.

With those stat sheet-stuffing performances, she proved that’s she is much more than just a scorer and will do whatever it takes to win.

“Basketball isn’t just about points. Obviously, rebounds are important, steals, assists, everything. Whatever you can do to help out the team is what I’m going to do,” she said.

With the wins last week, Bridgeport is 6-2 and has won three in a row coming into 2023.

With Reep leading the way, everything is starting to roll the right way for the Indians as the new year gets underway.

While the on-court product may be what everyone notices, it’s the off-court preparations that have been the key to win streak.

“Our team, as a whole, we watched a lot of the film together and we kind of knew what we were expecting to go up against beforehand,” Reep said, “One of the teams had a big girl so we needed to focus in on boxing her out, saw who the shooters were and made sure they weren’t shooting outside shots. Stuff like that was working for us.”

Gabby Reep and the Bridgeport girls’ basketball team returns to action tonight on the road against Harrison County rivals Liberty.