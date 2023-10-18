FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Sometimes all it takes to spark a playoff run is a strong performance in the opening round.

That’s certainly what the East Fairmont boys soccer team is hoping for after a 7-0 win over Petersburg.

Jared Terlosky led the way with four goals and from his perspective, his performance is all part of a bigger step forward for the Bees.

“I think it’s just good for the team in general. It’s definitely a confidence booster and it helps so we can pick up on that and move on and improve on those things and improve on the things that we didn’t do good in and just hopefully be ready for Thursday,” he said.

In a match where the opportunities never seem to stop coming, sometimes focus can shift from playing your role to doing whatever it takes to get that next goal.

For Terlosky, his process for staying locked in was pretty simple.

“Trying to get the runs through, trying to stay onside,” he said, “Trying to just read the defense and trying to pick out the best play that was possible to try and get the finish and get the goal.”

With one postseason win on the board for the Bees, Terlosky already has a new focus: East Fairmont’s rematch with Fairmont Senior on Thursday night.

“It is very important to build the confidence of the team going into our game Thursday against West because that is a very big game,” he said, “It is a rival game and it’s very important that we get into our top shape so we can try and beat West and move on to regionals hopefully.”

Jared Terlosky and the Bees return to action on Thursday in a sectional semifinal matchup against Fairmont Senior with kickoff set for 6 pm.