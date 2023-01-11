FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The East Fairmont girls’ basketball team continues to prove that it’s a force to be reckoned with this season.

The Bees entered this week ranked #6 in Class AAA and helped hold onto that ranking with two wins in two days against ranked teams last week and leading the way in both games was our pick for Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

It all started on Friday for East Fairmont with an 86-45 win over crosstown rival and #9-ranked Fairmont Senior.

Leading the way in the Bees’ first win over the Polar Bears since the 2006-2007 season was junior guard Kenly Rogers who poured in 28 points in the runaway victory.

She wasn’t done for the weekend though as she topped that number less than 24 hours later at the Logan Wildcat Classic, dropping 33 points in a win over #10 Pikeview.

While Rogers made sure people knew her name last year as a sophomore, she’s taken big steps forward for this season.

“I definitely put in a lot of work in the offseason and that gave me the confidence to go out there and do whatever I need to do to help us win.” she said.

While she may be making headlines with the big numbers she’s putting up on the scoresheet, Rogers has made improvements in other parts of her game as well.

As one of the new faces last season as a sophomore, she played a big role but wasn’t asked to be too much of a leader.

That’s changed this year and she’s thriving in the new role.

“Last year, I feel like coming into this year I had to be more vocal and I had to lead these younger girls so that’s been a huge thing that I’ve tried to do for the younger girls, knowing that we want to get to charleston and we have to beat a lot of teams to get there,” she said.

Kenly Rogers and the East Fairmont Bees will be back in action this Friday, hosting the East Fairmont Girls’ Basketball Classic.

East will open the event on with a noon tipoff on day one before matching up with Sissonville on Saturday at 3:15.