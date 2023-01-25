MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With perhaps the biggest shot of her career, Morgantown’s Mia Henkins is the Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

Playing the rival University Hawks in a top ten matchup for the second time in less than a week, Henkins proved to be the hero, knocking down two game-tying three-pointers in the second half before finding the ball in her hands with 14 seconds on the clock, trailing by one.

In that moment, she let it fly and as the ball kissed off the glass, that proved to be the difference in a 42-40 morgantown win.

While she may not have thought it was going to go down, everything fell into the right place at the right time.

“It was crazy. I have never made a game-winning shot like that,” she said, “I didn’t think it was going in at all. It did not look good from where I shot it but it went in. I got a great pass from my teammates, everybody boxed out and it was perfect.”

Mia Henkins and the #3-ranked Morgantown girls basketball team returns to action on Friday night, hosting Musselman