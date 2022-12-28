MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – From the time he received a scholarship offer over the summer, there was no doubt from Noah Braham that he would accept the opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing football for West Virginia and he made it official by putting his name on the dotted line last week.

The latest of the many University Hawks to suit up for the Mountaineers, the foremost among them his father and WVU all-American Rich Braham, he’s been working for this opportunity for a very long time.

“My goal has always been to play at WVU and my goal this summer was to go to camp and compete and prove that I deserved an offer, and I went in there and did that and then I committed and its history,” he said.

Braham will begin his collegiate career at tight end but neither he nor the Mountaineer coaching staff have ruled out a move to defense to make the most of his athleticism.

If the West Virginia standouts he grew up idolizing are any indication, he’s hoping to bring the excitement when the ball is in his hands over the next four years.

“I can’t quite remember my first memory, but my favorite ones were going to the games and watching Tavon Austin play and that group of guys,” he said, “They were really exciting to watch, and I think we can bring something like that back to Mountaineer football.”

It’s a special feeling in the Braham family to see Noah follow in his father’s footsteps and while he may have a leg up on his old man by going in as a scholarship athlete, he’s aware of just how big Rich’s legacy is.

“It means a lot to follow in my dad’s footsteps and my dad would have been happy if I went anywhere else but choosing WVU is pretty special to all of us,” he said.

With a lifelong dream officially come to fruition, it’s hard to say Noah Braham isn’t worthy of being named the Harry Green athlete of the week.