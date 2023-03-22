CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The Morgantown Mohigans won their second straight Class AAAA boys basketball state championship on Saturday and leading the way was the Harry Green Athlete of the Week.

Sha-Ron Young came into the state tournament with as much experience as anyone else on the court, having played in state championship games to finish each of his first two seasons of high school hoops.

The only problem was that was one more game than he had played in the last month.

Slowed by a midseason hand injury, Young did not return to the lineup until the regional finals against Buckhannon-Upshur but he played like he’d been there the whole time.

In three state tournament games, the junior averaged 18 points, almost nine rebounds and over six assists to lead morgantown to the third state championship in program history.

“It felt good to be out there with my teammataes. They’ve been picking me up the whole time I was out still working, and it just felt like I was back when I was out there with them, and they had my back and just took it one game at a time,” he said.

Even with his dominant right hand in a cast for several weeks, Young’s work never stopped and it paid off with a state title.

“I was always in the gym just working on my left hand, still working on my left hand and just really working on my mind because I knew when I got back that was going to be the most important thing,” he said.

With state championship #2 in the rear-view mirror for Sha-Ron young, the work on #3 starts right now.