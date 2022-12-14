MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Morgantown girls’ basketball team is off to a hot start in its first season under new head coach Doug Goodwin and a big part of that is the result of the Mohigans’ coach on the floor.

Junior point guard Sofia Wassick makes a major impact on both ends of the floor and does plenty more than just score the basketball for the top-ranked team in Class AAAA.

That was clear on Saturday when Wassick led Morgantown to a 50-35 win over Albert Gallatin with a team-high 15 points but it was her penchant for creating chaos on defense in key moments that proved even more important to a Mohigan victory.

“I just think when my shots aren’t falling and as a team we can contribute because we can get steals and we can do other things that give us momentum so that’s how I always think of it,” she said.

At the end of the day, it comes down to how much you want it.

“I really just think it’s effort. I want to go get that ball and I want to get that steal so I’m going to do whatever it takes to get it and that’s kind of what motivates me to get it,” she said.

Wassick has been a key contributor for Morgantown since she was a freshman and as the years have gone by, she’s developed another important skill.

She’s always in control with the ball in her hands and always one step ahead of the defense, something even more important as the Mohigans turn up the tempo this season.

“I just know I need to get my team in the right spots and just getting everybody in control is how we can play at our best so I just always think of that,” she said.

Sofia Wassick and the Morgantown Mohigans put their unbeaten record on the line this Saturday against South Fayette, Pennsylvania at 11:30 am.