Bridgeport, W.Va.— Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig wears many hats when it comes to the gridiron, and this week with a 56-0 win over Robert C Byrd he was able to show just that.

So far this season, Rohrig averages one hundred seventy-four rushing yards per game and on Friday he put up seventy rushing yards for the Indians. On top of that, he threw a first down pass that put Bridgeport within inches of the end zone to allow for a touchdown only two drives later.

On the defensive side of the ball, Rohrig plays safety and after holding the Eagles to a shut out he has proven to be valuable to the defense as well.

Bridgeport is 4-1 so far this season and their next home game is Friday October sixth against Parkersburg South.