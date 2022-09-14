BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Week 3 was an important one for the Bridgeport football team.

Not only did the Indians get back on track after a loss to Morgantown but they also got an extremely important player on the field for the first time this season when they faced off with John Marshall.

Expecting to step into a major role to start his junior year, a foot injury delayed the 2022 debut of Bridgeport running back Zach Rohrig but once he got his chance on Friday, he made the most of it.

“Coach gave me the play. I ran in there like, ‘Alright, this is my time to go, first play of the year.’ Got the ball and tried to make a play as much as I can and then I did. I had to trust my offensive line and coaches. They all put me in a great position to be successful and I went out there and did it,” he said.

Bridgeport split its two games without Rohrig against Buckhannon-Upshur and Morgantown and all the while, we was quietly off to the side putting in the work to get back.

With the motivation of being able to return to full strength early in the season, he put in all the work that doctors told him it would take, even if he didn’t always like it.

“It was hard at the beginning because I thought my season was over initially and then I went to go get an x-ray and they said I’d be back in four to five weeks and I ran a lot. I didn’t really like it but I ran a lot. I had to trust my doctors and got out here and took advantage of it,” he said.

With 190 yards on the ground, Rohrig already has the best single-game mark for the Indians this year and his 91-yard touchdown in the second half is the team’s longest play from scrimmage as well, certainly enough to make him worthy of being named Harry Green Athlete of the Week.