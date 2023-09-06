MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – When Dan Lohmann took over as head coach of Trinity Christian’s co-ed soccer program in 2021, he set an expectation on day one that the Warriors would accomplish their goals on the field and in the classroom.

That mindset has paid dividends for Lohmann with his team earning a National Academic Award from United Soccer Coaches for a second consecutive season.

“First of all, they’re great kids and, second of all, they’re extremely smart so I’m not surprised by the success but to see it on paper and then each year, to see it come is really something to compare it against all the others so I’m just extremely proud of them,” he said.

As the only team in West Virginia to receive recognition from USC, Trinity’s 2022 roster compiled a 4.14 GPA that was good enough for the eighth best among this year’s award recipients.

With Lohmann’s plan for well-rounded success fully implemented, the Warriors are seeing the intelligence they’ve developed off the field help them make smart plays on it.

“If you’re smart in the classroom, there’s a good chance you’re going to be smart on the field,” senior goalkeeper Ben Lohmann said, “Everyone’s just so incredibly skilled both on the field and off so when you add that with a good coach, kids can pick up so easily and learn so easily. This year we had a completely new formation picked up immediately and it was amazing. Everyone’s so adaptive.”

At one of the smallest WVSSAC member schools in the state, the numbers game is always in play at Trinity.

Just 18 players made up the award-winning 2022 team and the size of the school overall provides a unique opportunity for them to work with their teachers on the best ways to excel as true-student-athletes.

“There’s a lot more flexibility. With less people, it naturally comes with more flexibility, less things to coordinate so it honestly helps a lot being at trinity. You’re able to really achieve a lot in academics and in athletics as well,” senior forward Carmelo Kniska said.

Playing one of the toughest schedules in program history this season, Trinity is off to a 3-2-1 start and faces Weir on Thursday night.