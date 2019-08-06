Haught, other area coaches concerned about number of practices

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Coaches have long thought that they don’t get enough practices with their players before the start of the season.

That is almost universal among different sports, and different levels of sports.

It’s an issue that, for now, remains under the current rules and guidelines of practices that football teams can have before their first games, specifically in relation to the number of days a team can have two practices.

“At one point you had three weeks of two-a-days. So there’s thirty practices. You don’t get that anymore before you start playing. So you have to try to be creative on trying to find ways to get kids in here before the first day of practice. Try to keep caught up with everybody else, because everybody is doing the same thing,” said Ritchie County head coach Rick Haught.

Two-a-days are now only allowed on an every other day basis.

It means that, as Haught alluded to, coaches have to get creative in getting their players enough time on the field, and in the weight and film rooms.

Haught was also getting creative with the offensive play book at practice on Tuesday, presenting a couple plays to his players and his coaches that weren’t on the play sheet last year.

Haught is hoping these plays, in addition to ones that worked with success a year ago, can return the Rebels to the postseason for the second year in a row.