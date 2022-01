ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County took down Magnolia on Saturday afternoon led by a big performance from junior Ethan Haught.

The Rebels and Blue Eagles kept the game close throughout the first quarter until Magnolia pulled away to lead 21-15 after one.

Then Ethan Haught turned it on. Haught dropped 41 points in the Rebels win.

Ritchie County cut the Magnolia lead to just three points at the halftime break then went on to win 76-60.