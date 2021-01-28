Hawkins chooses to stay home, commits to Battlers football program

SHINNSTON,W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s Payton Hawkins announced that he is committed to the Alderson Broaddus Football program.

Hawkins had three offers between AB, Glenville State and West Liberty and ultimately decided Philippi was the place he wanted to spend his collegiate days.

I had three different offers on the table and really took every single one into consideration. I went to the place that was best for me academically and athletically,” Hawkins said.

The offensive lineman/ punter earned a second team All-State nod after this season.

He’s excited to join Battlers new head coach Travis Everhart and said he’s already built a strong relationship during the recruitment process with his new head man.

“He made me feel like he wanted me as me. He was very nice, welcoming, good to my family, cared about what I had to say and what I asked him. He was a nice guy,” Hawkins said.

There are no other Lincoln Cougars on the AB football roster, but Hawkins said he’s excited for Philippi to be his new home.

“I really didn’t know anybody on the team but whenever I went and saw their campus in the two visits that I went on, it just felt like home to me,” Hawkins said.

And good thing for Hawkins, he won’t be to far away from his family and friends.

“Yeah that was definitely the idea to stay close to family, stay close to friends so that I can always be in touch with them and anything that I need they can be right there,” Hawkins said.

So what are the Battlers gaining on the O-line with Hawkins?

“Someone who can just protect the quarterback and do my job at all times,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins plans to study exercise science and earn a degree in physical therapy.