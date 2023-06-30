MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Today marks the final day of the summer three-week practice period for high school teams and coaches are starting to figure what to expect from there teams when the season comes around.

For University High girls basketball, the expectation is another step forward in the process.

As head coach Nick Lusk enters his third season with the Hawks, hopes are high that a slow burn build that has developed experience and confidence will pay dividends.

“I think we’ll be pretty solid this year. We’ve been young the last two years it seems like, even though we’ve had experience and I think now hopefully that experience is going to pay off for us,” he said.

University returns a pair of all-state selections in Ella Simpson and Hannah Stemple from a team that reached the Class AAAA, Region I finals last season.