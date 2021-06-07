Hawks blow out Irish; South Harrison claims section title for first time since 2016

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A seven-run second inning, and a solid outing on the mound by sophomore, Josh Thomaschek, propelled South Harrison past visiting Notre Dame on Monday.

South Harrison’s bats came alive, tallying two runs in the first inning, seven in the second, and a total of 15 runs in just four trips to the plate.

The Hawks claimed a section title for the first time since 2016, routing Notre Dame, 15-0, in the Class A Region II, Section 1 title game.

“It’s just been a great experience playing with all of these boys, and they always keep you up. It’s a great team. Great team to be with, especially Coach Frank (Tate), he’s a great coach. Such a great experience to be out here and winning this,” said Thomaschek. “It feels amazing to come out here and just blow it past them, you know? It just .. it gives you chills.”

The sophomore righty tossed a five-inning complete game, striking out seven and only allowing one hit in a shutout performance. Three of his seven strikeouts came in the final inning, as he struck out the side to claim the section crown.

South Harrison scored a run from eight of the nine spots in the lineup.

South Harrison advances to the regional round, and will face Moorefield next week with a spot in the state tournament on the line.