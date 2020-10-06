Hawks, Bulldogs on top; Eagles soar into Top 16 in latest WVSSAC rankings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Two of the three highest ranked teams in this week’s WVSSAC High School Football rankings are from our region.

University’s season to date reads: One game played; one win; Number 1 in the rankings. John Kelley’s club is the top team in Class Triple-A.

Meanwhile, Bobby Burnside’s Doddridge County Bulldogs are alone atop Single-A, after being tied for the top spot in the class a week ago. DCHS has played to a 5-0 start to the season on the strength of its defense, which has given up the fewest points (15) of any defense that’s played at least three games.

In total, 12 area teams are ranked inside the Top 16 between the three classes, and that includes the Braxton County Eagles, who are soaring up the rankings.

Deandre Williams’ group has won three straight games after starting the year 0-2.

No. 4 Bridgeport in the only local team ranked in Triple-A, aside from the top-rated Hawks.

Seven local team are ranked in Double-A: No. 6 Robert C. Byrd, No. 8 North Marion, No. 9 Lewis County, No. 11 Lincoln, No. 12 Elkins, thirteenth-ranked Braxton County and fifteen-ranked Liberty.

A trio of teams from our area are ranked in Single-A, including the top-ranked Bulldogs. Tygarts Valley has climbed up to number 4, while Gilmer County moved back into the rankings at No. 15.

For a complete list of rankings of teams all across the state, click on this link.