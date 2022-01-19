Hawks continue to work out kinks in preparation for George Washington

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University Hawks are looking to bounce back this Saturday when they host George Washington.

University, who sits at 5-6, fell to Morgantown last week and despite the loss, the Hawks never stopped battling. That’s going to have to be the case again as they see the defending Quad-A state champion.

The last time George Washington and the ‘U’ met on the hardwood was back in December and University fell by three points.

The Hawks are working out the kinks in practice in preparation to put another win in the column.

“We played them once this season so we’re just kind of going off of that film. Try to push those guys off of the three point line too they have great shooters. So keep Ben Nichol in check,” Grant Cavalier, senior guard/ forward said.

UHS big man, Aaron Forbes said the team knows what they need to do in order to turn things around this season.



“We know we have to go in with a lot more competitiveness and just little things that we need to fix. Honestly it shows that we’re not in shape enough, we need to run more,” Forbes said.

Senior guard Diego Reyes touched on the Morgantown game and what his team needs to improve on against GW.



“We didn’t really give up, kept going but we need to improve on defense, communicating a lot better on defense and just play as a team,” Reyes said.

The ‘U’ sees AAAA No. 4 ranked George Washington Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. tip off.





