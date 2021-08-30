Hawks’ Daniel Henderson wins Week 1 Stan Cameon Coverage of the Week competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University High School’s defensive lineman Daniel Henderson has been voted as the Week 1 winner of the weekly Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Henderson received 55.9 percent of the votes.

The Hawks’ lineman was going up against another Monongalia County athlete, in Morgantown’s Hank Marlin.

Both players picked off a pass near the line of scrimmage, but only Henderson was able to return his all the way for a defensive touchdown.

Check back in every Friday night for another round of the Stan Cameon Insurance of the Week competition. Voting lasts from Friday night through Monday at noon each week.