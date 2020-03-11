Hawks dominate Monarchs to advance to state tourney

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Boys AAA Regional play began tonight as the University Hawks hosted John Marshall in hopes of being Charleston bound.

A big first half put the Hawks above the Monarchs by 25 into the locker room.

KJ McClurg had contributed 20 of those points in the first half along with Kaden Metheny’s 12.

University never lost the lead in this game and led 66-28 into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, a preview of next year’s team was shown as the seniors were taken off the court.

Hawks dominate and pick up a Regional title as well as a ticket to Charleston.

The final score in Morgantown tonight 94-48, the Hawks led by McClurg with 32 points and Metheny with 20.

University enters the state tournament as a one seed where they will see St. Albans in the first round.