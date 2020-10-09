Hawks down Polar Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University Boys soccer team shut out Fairmont Senior 3-0 at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Thursday night.

Within the first few minutes of the first half, Fairmont Senior is fouled in the box and Jonas Branch took the penality kick. UHS keeper Timmy Bailey came up with a huge save to keep the Polar Bears off of the board.

In the seventh minute of the game, Riley Nett set up Charlie Walker who took a shot and scored to put UHS up 1-0.

Then, Riley Nett scored one for himself to put the Hawks up 2-0 into the halftime break.

Nett finds the back of the net one more time in the second half to record the 3-0 win over Fairmont Senior.