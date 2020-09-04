Hawks dust patriots on the road

WHEELING, W.Va.- High school soccer was in full swing Thursday night as the University Hawks Boys soccer team traveled to take on the Wheeling Park Patriots at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The game went scoreless all through the first half.

Just a minute into the second half, the Hawks got to scoring. A great feed from Kellen Adams got the ball to the feet of Charlie Walker who slid one in past the Patriots keeper to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Just two minutes later, JM Jones sent it on the ground off of a corner kick where Stefan DeMoss found the net and scored for the Hawks 2-0 lead.

Then Riley Nett found the back of the net off of a PK to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead.

The Patriots did score in the second half but it wasn’t enough.

Hawks went on to win 3-1, the final score in Wheeling.

