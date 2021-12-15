Hawks edge Patriots down to the final match

WHEELING, W.Va. – In an intense match between two of the top wrestling programs in Class-AAA, University edged Wheeling Park, 34-32.

In the 145 weight class, University’s Luca Felix shined in his match over Park’s Cody Taggart. Felix first got a take down for a 2-0 lead.

Then Felix won by pin.

In the 160lb class,University’s Dakota Hagedorn went up 5-0 against Wheeling Park’s Jameson Maynard.

Hagedorn went on to win by a major decision.

This match went down to the very last weight class where Corbin Turney picked up a pin to end the Hawks night 34-32 over Wheeling Park.

