Hawks end year as second best team in Triple-A

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The AAA boys state soccer championship was played between University and two-time defending state champions George Washington on Saturday.

The Patriots put the first numbers on the board and took an early 1-0 lead.

The scoring didn’t stop from there, George Washington put four more goals in the back of the net to secure a 5-0 win over the Hawks and the AAA state title.

University finished the state tournament as state runners up, proving they are the second best boys soccer team in Class-AAA.