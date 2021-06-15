Hawks fall to Monarchs in Region Championship game one

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University softball fell to John Marshall 2-0 in the opening game of the Class AAA Region I tournament on Tuesday.

The Hawks and Monarchs got started on Monday where they completed four and a half innings before play was suspended due to weather.

The Monarch’s scored their only two runs of the game in the top of the fourth and top of the fifth inning.

Play was resumed on Tuesday, and although the Hawks didn’t allow the Monarchs anymore runs, John Marshall shut out University completely.

The two teams square off on Wednesday in Game Two.

The Hawks must now win two in a row to advance to the state tournament.