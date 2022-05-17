MORGANTOWN W.Va – University had a chance to claim a berth to Charleston against John Marshall. The Monarchs struck first as Megan Dougherty clubbed one over the left fielder’s head. Kadence Pettit scored from second. That made it 1-0 John Marshall in the second inning.

The visitors kept threatening but the Hawks wouldn’t give. Lauren Huebsch made a slick play at short to strand two runners and end the threat.

That set up a battle between John Marshall’s Pettit and Autumn Stemple. Pettit recorded a strikeout to keep University off the board again in the bottom half and Stemple returned the favor the next inning, picking up where she left off after a twenty punchout performance yesterday.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, Pettit was too much on the mound and the monarchs bats came to life late. John Marshall forces a winner take all regional matchup tomorrow in Glen Dale, 7-1.