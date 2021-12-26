Hawks have high expectations, start season undefeated

LOST CREEK, W.Va – The South Harrison boys basketball team is off to an ideal start to the season.

“Actually we feel like we haven’t played clean yet so we just want to keep working to get better. There is expectations of success coming into this season,” Tom Sears, SHHS boys basketball head coach said.

It’s go big or go home for the South Harrison Hawks.

The Hawks won all four of their first four contests. Sears is impressed with how his team has been working led by junior guard Corey Boulden.

“Well obviously Corey Boulden has really rose to the occasion. He puts so much effort and work in but he’s not the only one. We actually have four players right now in double-digit averages so we feel like we have a nice group to be able to really compete in the long run,” Sears said.

Boulden said the success has revolved around the Hawks’ teamwork.

“A lot of teamwork. It’s always a team effort but the focus level has been extremely high and I think if we keep that focus level then good things will happen,” Boulden said.

The bulk of leadership on this team comes from the junior class.

Those juniors bring a lot of experience from years of playing together and it’s translating positively in games.

“Well we’re long. And then we have experience. This group has started since they were freshman so they just have that experience and it brings them an edge, it gives them an edge,” Sears said.

“We come out, we come to practice and we just have to push. Everybody has to push everybody. We have to keep each other in check and we just have to come out and everybody has to play their game. Everybody does their part,” Austin Peck, junior guard said.

While the Hawks are liking what they’ve been doing on the hardwood, the work has just begun and there’s a long road before reaching the ultimate goal.

“We just want to keep pressing and getting better every single game. There is still a lot we have to learn about ourselves. The LKC is a tough conference so we just have to battle it out each and every night,” Sears said. “We have some big games in front of us but our goals are pretty high. We’re working to reach places that this school has not reached in a long time.”

What is that ultimate goal? Charleston.

“Our big goal is to get to Charleston. And we have to work to get there. We just have to continue to keep working. We put all of that work in during the offseason and we just have to keep it up,” Peck said.

“Win at all costs. Of Course we want to come in here and win every basketball game and the goal is to go to Charleston and win states but we just have to take it one game at a time and just go one level at a time,” Boulden said.