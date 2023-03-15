CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Charleston Catholic turned its game with South Harrison on its head by outscoring the Hawks 30-6 in the second half to win 46-30.
South Harrison sees its season come to an end with a 23-2 record.
by: Daniel Woods
Posted:
Updated:
