Hawks hold off Knights, Three UHS players score in double-digits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University Hawks had three scorers in double-figures in their win over Preston on Friday night.

It was a close game in the beginning. Preston’s Michelle Thomas had a big first half with 15 points for the Knights.

But University’s Ella Simpson and Lilly Jordan also had a big first half. Simpson scored nine in the first half, Jordan tallied eight to give the Hawks a 30-18 lead at the halftime break.

Second half, the Hawks kept rolling and went on to win 58-43, the final score.

Simpson led the Hawks with team-high 19 points, Lauren Dean scored 11 and Jordan had 10.

Thomas led the Knights with game-high 20 points and teammate Carsynn Sines had 15.

