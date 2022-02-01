Hawks keep foot on the gas heading towards regional tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the regional tournament approaching, the University wrestling program is trying to reach its full potential come postseason time.

The Hawks saw a successful tournament this past weekend in Huntington.

The invitational didn’t lack competition either. Well over a thousand wrestlers from five different states in all classes competed.

UHS finished fourth in the tournament overall and third in Class-AAA. They did so without three state place winners from last season.

Hawks head coach Ken Maisel said this type of tournament was just what his team needed.

“It was a tough tournament. 64 man bracket. It’s just what we needed. We did well, we were missing three state place winner starters so that hurts but it was great for our guys. It was what we needed for sure,” Maisel said.

The ‘U’ knows what it needs to improve on from here and that’s finishing the match strong.

“We have to wrestle three periods. I think there were times, even when we were winning sometimes, where we took the foot off the gas a little bit. We have to try and break people a little more and really take that third period to turn it up not turn it down,” Maisel said.

A wrestler who stood out this past weekend on the Hawks’ roster is Brock Kehler.

The freshman won the 195 weight class and the best part about it is- he took down the reigning state champion in the class in the process.

Kehler said wrestling against strong competition is definitely a plus.



“I’d say it helps let the team know where they are against other teams. I’d say it could be a real confidence booster to see how you do against other teams that are doing well,” Kehler said.

Kehler touched on what his head coach liked out of the team during the tournament.

“One of the big things he said was that he liked our energy not only while wrestling but just as a team,” Kehler said.

The Hawks welcome Fairmont Senior on Wednesday.



