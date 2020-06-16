Hawks keep up conditioning in phase one workouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University football program is putting a lot of focus on running during their summer workouts in phase one.

Conditioning is a main priority with Coach John Kelley’s crew and he says many of his guys came prepared.

Over 60 athletes showed up to Tuesdays session at Dreamswork Field. Kelley says although his program is still young, they’re coming into this season more experienced.

“I will commend my kids they come in here in incredible shape. We’ve got very very few to none that aren’t in pretty terrific shape. So they didn’t sit around, they did some stuff and that’s a big plus,” Kelley said.

Kelley also says while he and his athletes are excited to be together in preparation of the season, but there is still a bit of uncertainty on if the season will be played. He gives his players credit for putting so much effort in solely based on hope.

“I admire them because they’re doing this on, basing this on hope that we have a season and hope that everything works out and that everything continues positively,” Kelley said.

Coach Greg Warren runs the show at Dreamswork Field. The West Virginia University graduate assistant is starting his second year with UHS and accepts the task of getting every athletic program in shape for their seasons.

“I’m just as happy to see them as they are to see me. So right now we’re just focusing on body weight stuff, circuits, doing a little bit of conditioning, speed and agility, change of direction, those types of things,” Warren said.

Warren also says getting everyone together to have fun is a main focus during phase one.

“It’s really just these guys wanting to come out here they believe in the program that we brought in this year. To have 60 kids show up, it’s really just the best thing of what’s happening right now,” Warren said.

The Hawks are excited to get back in the weight room which they will be able to do starting in phase two.