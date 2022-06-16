MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The University High School girls basketball team went through an adjustment period a year ago as head coach Nick Lusk settled into his first season at the helm. The U experienced an up and down year with a 10-12 record but got hot at the right time and reached the regional final before falling to state runner-up Morgantown.

Now, as Lusk’s second three-week summer practice period with the Hawks begins, everybody seems more comfortable and more prepared for what’s ahead.

“We have about everybody back. We lost two seniors that were great leaders but as far as our starters coming back we have everybody back,” he said, “I’m really looking forward to how they’ve grown in the offseason and grown from last year. I think we have a good opportunity.”

One of those veterans Lusk will be counting on is junior guard Ella Simpson. As one of the younger players that stepped into a big role last season, she believes the experience they gained together a year ago will pay dividends in the winter.

“I think it helps a lot that we all played together last year and we didn’t lose that many girls so I think we’re definitely more comfortable with each other and we know each other a lot better so its easier to transition into the regular season, especially when we’ve been practicing with the three weeks and things like that,” she said.

The Hawks welcome back three seniors in Emily Sharkey, Eden Gibson and Aza Boateng while sophomore Hannah Stemple, a Class AAAA all-state honorable mention as a freshman, joins Simpson as part of a group of young players that got plenty of action last year that are back for more in the upcoming season.