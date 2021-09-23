Hawks, Polar Bears end in 1-1 draw

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It’s always a good game when the University and Fairmont Senior boys soccer programs meet on the pitch and Thursday night was no different.

University drew a penalty in the box early on in the first half. That put Kellen Adams up for the penalty kick. He sails it past the keeper to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

About midway through the first half, Fairmont Senior would answer. After a nice Polar Bear passing sequence, Denzel Duvert sends a pass to Bubby Towns who one-touched it into the back of the net. The game was all tied up 1-1 at the halftime break.

There would be no scoring in the second half. Both teams had multiple chances to put another in the back of the net with the Polar Bears having most of the momentum in the second half.

This one ends in a 1-1 draw.