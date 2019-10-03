Hawks shutout Bearcats on senior night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University Hawks have their senior night at home against the Grafton Bearcats.

First half a lot of defensive action going on by both teams.

Grafton gains possession and works it up the field then Madison Summers rips a shot and a key save by Lizzie Edwards for the Hawks.

Still in the first half Kassidy Wolfe gets a shot off well outside the 18 but Jocelyn Countryman makes a save keeping the score tied 0-0 at the half.

Hawks start the second half hot. Emily Lattea on a break away and finds the back of the net for University. Hawks go up 1-0. Then they slip another one in winning this one 2-0 and the Hawks walk away with another win.

