Hawks strengthen team bond through three week period

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University girls soccer team returns a mix of players including varsity starters, players with varsity experience and players new to the Hawks roster.

The three week period has helped the Hawks to bond before the season officially starts in August.

UHS senior Tali Sizemore said the team has been watching a lot of soccer and that helps them bond on the field.

“We’ve been working a lot on our touches. We actually have been watching a lot of soccer since the Euros just finished and the Olympics are starting tomorrow so we’ve been watching a lot, getting our tactics together and just working together as a team,” Sizemore said.

Hawks head coach Graham Peace said it’s nice to have a normal preseason back, after the pandemic last Fall, because it helps his team get back to a family-like atmosphere.

“We missed a lot last year by not being able to be in the locker room and go on busses and high five other athletes, those sorts of things, and actually see faces because we all had masks on. It’s been really great to return to that family atmosphere and it’s great for the players because wins and losses are one thing and we’re all trying to win trophies but having that great family experience, that’s what we really like about this team,” Peace said.

The returners that cashed in varsity minutes last year know what is expected out of them. And with a big senior class returning to the Hawks roster, Sizemore said the experience will translate on the field.

“Since we have a lot of starters coming back, we already have a bond formed on the field and we know how each other works so we’ve just been working hard, trying to push each other, push ourselves and I think we all are just going to come together as good as we can on the field this year,” Sizemore said.

The Hawks officially get started on August 2.