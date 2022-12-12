MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The University girls’ basketball team finished under .500 a year ago in head coach Nick Lusk’s first season but this year, the Hawks are off to a 3-0 start with an overtime win over Pennsylvania powerhouse Kennedy Catholic on Saturday in the BFS Tip-Off Classic.

Lusk has learned very quickly in three games; just how scrappy his team can be.

“It’s just how we compete in practice. I tell them if we compete in practice, then the games will be easy. We compete in practice, and I think that’s where it comes from and playing a good team like Kennedy Catholic, I think their length affected us. I think it’s just good for us to play them,” he said.

University returns three seniors including starters Emily Sharkey and Eden Gibson, in addition a junior class led by top scorer Ella Simpson and Ashlyn Weaver and a deep group of sophomores that includes starters Hannah Stemple and Lexi Simpson.

The depth goes much deeper than just those names though as the Hawks can go deep into the bench without missing a beat.

“When I sub, I have no worries when I put anybody in. Julia Maisel coming off the bench and Ashlyn Weaver coming off the bench and Lyla Byers started for us last year and she’s had some sickness so she’s coming off the bench. Those sophomores and junior like that just helps us out,” Lusk said.

The University Hawks girls’ basketball team will look to move to 4-0 tomorrow night when it visits Parkersburg South before returning home to take on Wheeling Park on Thursday.