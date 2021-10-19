Hayden Dodd scores five goals in Liberty’s win over Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – When Hayden Dodd scores, he scores in bunches, it seems.

Dodd certainly did so Tuesday night.

With the Mountaineers already up 1-0 early against visiting Notre Dame, Dodd tallied two goals in quick succession to give Liberty a 3-0 advantage.

The Mountaineers led by that score at halftime, but it didn’t take long for Dodd to add to that lead.

Dodd scored one goal off the foot of a Notre Dame defensive player in the opening minute of the second half. That gave him three goals on the day.

A few moments later, Dodd fired a missile past the Notre Dame keeper for his fourth goal of the contest, which gave Liberty a 5-0 lead.

Dodd added another goal for good measure later on in the second half. That counted for his third of the second half, and his fifth of the game.

Liberty went on to win 7-0, and now advances to face Grafton in the Class AA Region II, Section 1 soccer tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Taylor County.