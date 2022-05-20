RACHEL W.Va – It has been a busy couple of days for the runners out on the Husky Highway. A day after helping North Marion take home a Class AA runner-up plaque at the state meet, Madison Hayes made her college decision official and will join the cross country team at Fairmont State. She says that the familiar environment and comfortable feeling she had with the coaching staff drove her decision to become a Fighting Falcon.

“I chose Fairmont State just because it’s close to home,” she said, “There’s a few people that are on the team that I already know that are up there so I can kind of get help and that from there. Then, the coach was really nice and helpful with the whole experience and I was just excited for the opportunity so I decided to take it.”

Hayes credits the high level of competition she was able to take on during her time at North Marion as something that she believes will have her prepared for a collegiate running career and says that the training and encouragement she has received from newly-named state coach of the year, Jeffrey Crane, have brought her to the point that she has reached today.