Hays creates special face masks for Huskies fans

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion High School head football coach Daran Hays is responsible for giving Husky Nation some extra school swag during this global pandemic.

Hays put up a post on Facebook selling official North Marion Husky face masks available for pre-order.

People who pre-ordered those masks picked them up Thursday at North Marion High School.

Hays is possibly the first high school football coach in the state to make masks like this become a reality for fans.

He said if it comes down to it, these masks may even help with fans being allowed at high school football games.

“That was kind of the thought process. While we’ll take any kind of football season at this point it’s not really high school football unless you can get some fans in the crowd. So whatever they have to do to get here i’m sure they’ll try. This might be part of the process is getting masks on them and having a little school pride in the process,” Hays said.

Hays also said if enough husky fans are interested in purchasing masks, he may put in another order.