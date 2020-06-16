Hays’ Huskies working hard in Phase 1 conditioning sessions

RACHEL, W.Va. – Over the last week or so, we’ve visited a number of high schools and team’s Phase 1 workout sessions.

Among those that we’ve seen, the most intense both took place on Tuesday – the University Hawks football team, and the North Marion Huskies gridiron squad.

Daran Hays’ group was really getting after it when we stopped by Tuesday morning. Hays, on top of making sure his players were working up quite a sweat, was also doing a very good job of having his players stay socially distant from one another.

The Huskies were not only getting their sprints in, but doing some on-the-field weight exercises, including a circuit with 25 lb plates during which players had to do squats, crunches, and curls.

Hays said he’s really liked what he’s seen so far from the five pods he has throughout the day, and also had this to say about how his team never really stopped working at all over the last three months.

“We never stopped in terms of sending them virtual workouts, and giving them team challenges through text messages. And, it kind of morphed, it kind of changed from talking a little bit more about school to talking a little bit more about getting ready. So a lot of our guys are in really good shape,” Hays said.

HUSKIES WORKING HARD

North Marion football team’s “Lanny’s Late Morning” crew hard at work this morning on the Husky Highway! #wvprepfb @Huskyfball @NMHSBarstool pic.twitter.com/bWAnBjmQ0X — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) June 16, 2020

Hays also spoke about how his players are working hard now for a season that they hope takes place this fall.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s definitely something that we’re embracing in anything that we can do to try to ensure that we’re having a football season. I know that, while they’re excited to get back together, it’s still something that our guys are, especially our seniors, are a little bit worried about. They know how much the world has changed in the last six months, and they want to do everything the right way, so that we can ensure that we have the highest percentage of playing football games this season.” Daran Hays, North Marion High School football coach

The head coach also said he’s encouraged by the fact that so many of his players want to be in the 6:30 a.m. pod — nicknamed “Elliott’s Early Birds”.

He’s also replacing some key seniors from last year, including his quarterback, Gunner Murphy. But he’s been trying to develop leaders for this year’s squad.

Click on the video below to hear those comments.