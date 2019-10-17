Hays says protecting the football is key against No. 8 Lewis Co.

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – Two ranked opponents in AA see eachother on Friday. No. 8 Lewis Co. takes on No. 12 North Marion in Farmington.

Huskies Head Coach Daran Hays is aware of the Minutemen’s strengths, in particular…the run game. North Marion is also working to ensure that the ball will stay in Husky possession.

“I think that was the biggest problem with our game last year with them and that was one that we really all off season got in our grill a little bit. It was a five turnover game for us between I think we had one fumble and four interceptions or maybe it was two and three, so we have to take care of the football,” Hays said.

Jahkari Mesidor returns to the field after a game off due to an ankle injury. Hays says skill players are the Huskies secret weapon.

Starting the game off strong and playing hard all the way through the fourth quarter will be the Huskies key to victory.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at North Marion High School. Ryan Decker will be live at the before the game with previews at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Highlights will air at 11 p.m. on the 12 SportsZone.