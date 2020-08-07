Hays stays positive, preparing for upcoming season through use of flex days

RACHEL, W.Va. – The three-week practice window has ended but some local football teams are choosing to use their flex days leading up to the season.

North Marion one of those teams. The Huskies were unable to get a full three-week practice period in due to the health department concerns in Marion County during the first week of the window.

The team is actively trying to make up for it by using four of those granted flex days lading up to the practice period starting August 17.

The Huskies head man Daran Hays said his first focus is positivity. He wants his guys to have the right mindset heading into the fall.

“First thing is just trying to stay positive. Because I know with all of the guidelines and staying close to those things it can be a little bit daunting at times. But we’re just trying to stay optimistic and doing things that we can do and trying to get better in those aspects,” Hays said.

Hays also said the Huskies are using these flex days to work on defense.

“Today is actually our first day defensively because we just felt like with the guidelines in place you were so limited on what you could do defensively without making any kind of body contact or any kind of equipment contact,” Hays said.

But keeping his Huskies positive is on the agenda. Hays looks forward to the season and is very confident there will be football here in north central West Virginia.

“I keep telling them I really think that we’re going to play. I just don’t know exactly when. Could it be on time, yeah. Could it be two weeks late, could it be in the spring. I mean there’s all kinds of options. But I do think that we’ll play at some point. So the biggest thing is just try to stay positive,” Hays said.