(WTRF & WBOY) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have been playing at Heinz Field since 2001, but that could change in 2022.

Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reported that Heinz Field is getting a name change, and on Monday, outlets reported that the stadium would change to “Acrisure Stadium”, after a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, according to the report.

The name change is happening, Fillipponi reported, because Heinz could not extend a naming rights deal for 2022.

According to several news outlets, Steelers fans are not happy with the change. A number of sports and Pittsburg news outlets reported that fans “hate” the new name and Tweets suggest they will not relent the name Heinz Field so easily.

However, Fillipponi also reported that the name change could happen officially as early as Tuesday.

ABC affiliate Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reported that vendors in the stadium have been informed of the name change and are being told to prepare for the new sponsor name for the upcoming season.