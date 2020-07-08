Hellcats roll over Seniors

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Harrison County summer baseball in action on Tuesday with the Harrison County Hellcats visiting the Shinnston Seniors.

In the top of the fist the Hellcats had the bases loaded and Eli Kyle drew a walk which led to a run scored to put Harrison County up 1-0.

Later in the first inning, Noah Leggett put a ball in play for the Hellcats that drove in another run that put Harrison Co. up three to nothing.

Fast forward to the bottom of the first, Shinnston had runners on the corners and as they tried to take an extra base, the throw down to second gets away and a run is scored. Shinnston still trailed by two.

Top of the third action as the Hellcats are on the bases and just about the same play was repeated and Harrison County scored putting the Hellcats up 4-1.

In the bottom of the third, Shinnston had the bases loaded but Baron Swiger picked up the inning ending strikeout that keeps Shinnston off the board.

After a short rain delay, play resumed and the Hellcats came out on top 4- for the win.





