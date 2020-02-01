Henderson, Yokum lead Fighting Irish over Blue Dons

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Another Saturday full of basketball with a Girls hoops match up at Angelo Basile Court.

The Fighting Irish hosted Madonna. It was a big first quarter for Bailee Yokum as she scored nine points in the first quarter alone.

Madonna still takes the lead into the second quarter 14-11.

Morgan Turner’s three in the second quarter gave the Irish an early lead and Emilee Henderson continued to keep the Irish close with an and one.

But the Irish trailed by one at the break.

It gets interesting in the fourth quarter as the Blue Dons cut the lead by three with 27 seconds on the clock. But, the Irish remain on top for the win and a final score of 49-42.

Henderson leads the Irish with 20 points.

