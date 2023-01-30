MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Morgantown girls’ basketball team has already seen enough of Wheeling Park and knows just how many more times it might have to see the Patriots to accomplish its goals.

With a dominant win over Marietta (OH) tonight, the Mohigans are in line for a third crack at the state’s #1 team this Saturday.

With a picture-perfect start and a dominant defensive performance, Morgantown flew straight past the Tigers and into the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 5A championship.

Senior Mia Henkins and Lindsay Bechtel set the tone in a 23-7 first quarter that saw Bechtel score the Mohigans’ first four points and Henkins knock down the first five of her eight three-pointers on the night.

Despite going over six minutes without a field goal in the second quarter, Morgantown’s boa constrictor-like defense held Marietta to just two points in the entire quarter and took a 32-9 lead into the break.

This advantage allowed Morgantown coach Doug Goodwin to get some always important experience for many of his reserve players in the second half on the way to a 54-19 win.

Henkins led the way with a career-high 24 points on 8-10 from three-point range while Bechtel chipped in 16.

The Mohigans will meet Wheeling Park, who won each of the teams’ first two meetings by double digits, in the OVAC Class 5A title game on Saturday at Harrison Central High School in Cadiz, OH.