MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With the game devolving into a defensive struggle for 31 minutes, it became clear that the girls’ basketball matchup between #4 Morgantown and #6 University would come down to one shot in the final 60 seconds.

That shot came out of the hands of the Mohigans’ Mia Henkins and kissed off the glass and in to give Morgantown its second win over its crosstown rivals in less than a week, 42-40.

With her third three-pointer of the second half, Henkins capped off a furious Mohigan comeback that saw the home team score 11 straight points in the third quarter to erase an eight-point deficit.

University controlled the scoreboard and the pace for the first two and a half quarters, leading 13-10 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime.

The Hawks led 34-26 midway through the third when Morgantown came alive with threes from Kate Hawkins, Henkins and Revaya Sweeney sandwiching a tough two-point bucket by Sophia Wassick to take a 35-32 lead.

Ahead by one going into the fourth, the Mohigans traded blows with the Hawks, eventually falling behind 40-39 after an Ella Simpson score inside.

With time ticking on the clock, Lily Jordan slashed into the lane, drawing two defenders and kicking out to Henkins who fired quickly, catching part of the backboard but putting it in for three and the lead.

The Morgantown defense stepped up in the final moments, coming up with a steal on the ensuing possession but Sweeney missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving University one last chance.

The Mohigans got the stop once again, this time forcing a five-second violation on the inbounds pass with four seconds on the clock to secure the win.

Lindsay Bechtel led all scorers with 12 points while Jordan pitched in 11 and Henkins scored nine, all in the second half.

Simpson led University with 10 points after going for 24 against Morgantown on Saturday.