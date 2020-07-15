Here is where each Power Five conference stands as decisions are being made (Updated, 7/15)

Uncertainty looms ahead of the 2020 fall athletic season as conferences across college sports are making changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Division I conferences — the Ivy League and the Patriot League — have outright canceled their fall athletic seasons. The Ivy League was the first to make the decision, stating that all competition would be shut down through the end of the calendar year. The Patriot League didn’t go quite as far, leaving the door open for possible winter and spring seasons, with a decision on those coming at a later date.

Those two conferences, however, are the only two in Division I athletics to make such a decision so far — but significant changes have already come to the fall schedule.

This is where each Power Five conference stands ahead of the fall sports season:

Big 12

The Big 12 has not yet made an announcement on its upcoming fall season.

When asked if the Big 12 planned to announce soon the likelihood of a conference-football-games-only plan, commissioner Bob Bowlsby responded to me one word: No. — Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) July 9, 2020

The conference is expected to make an official announcement later this month, along with the ACC, according to ESPN.

Update, 7/15/20: Conference athletic directors met on Tuesday to discuss the fate of the fall sports season, and according to the Dallas Morning News, commissioner Bob Bowlsby said it is still “too early” to make a decision yet.

“We’re going to have to be patient and continue to read the tea leaves and see what the next two or three or four weeks bring us,” Bowlsby reportedly said. “If things get worse, that will inform one set of decisions. If things get better, that will inform another set of decisions.”

As far as football scheduling goes, Bowlsby did indicate that football teams are still slated to play all 12 games, and it is on the schools to make up for any lost games due to decisions made by other conferences. That means West Virginia will be looking for a replacement opponent after losing their week three matchup with Maryland.

Big Ten

The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to make a major decision for the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced its move to conference-only schedules in the upcoming season on Friday. This effectively canceled West Virginia’s week three matchup with Maryland.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season:https://t.co/KLjc4mA47h — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 9, 2020

With the decision, any Big Ten student-athletes who wish to sit out summer athletic activities — or the season as a whole — due to safety concerns can do so while keeping their scholarships.

The conference also maintained the possibility of a full cancellation of the fall season.

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate,” the conference said in a statement.

The commissioner of the Big Ten just said this on Big Ten Network: "We may not have sports in the fall. We may not have a college football season." — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) July 9, 2020

Pac-12

The Pac-12 followed the Big Ten’s suit a day later by opting for conference-only schedules this fall.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” said commissioner Larry Scott. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports & to delay move toward mandatory athletics activities.



Full announcement ➡️ https://t.co/A6PNFSeZ5d — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 10, 2020

Like the Big Ten, the conference will honor scholarships of any student-athletes who choose not to participate due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Pac-12’s press release, the conference has developed “a series” of possible scheduling models for the fall and will announce its final decision by the end of July.

ACC

The ACC announced on Monday that the league’s virtual media kickoff event originally slated for July 21-23 will be postponed. This is the first major decision officially announced by the conference ahead of the 2020 season.

It is unclear when — or if — the event will ultimately be held.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event until further notice.



The event was originally scheduled to be held July 21-23, 2020. https://t.co/A95JjnKEDe — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 13, 2020

After the Big Ten’s Friday announcement to move to conference-only scheduling, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported that the ACC would do the same. That report was later disputed by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, who called any news regarding the conference was “premature.”

I'm told any news about the ACC is premature at this point. https://t.co/Hd7pFoOMk1 — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

The ACC is, however, expected to make an announcement regarding football season “in late July,” according to a release from commissioner John Swofford. The conference has already delayed the start of competition in its Olympic fall sports until at least Sept. 1.

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vTishzIYPA — The ACC (@theACC) July 10, 2020

SEC

Conference leaders met in Birmingham, Alabama Monday to discuss their options.

However, just days before the meeting, commissioner Greg Sankey didn’t have an optimistic outlook regarding the fall.

“We put a medical advisory group together in early April with the question, ‘What do we have to do to get back to activity?’ and they’ve been a big part of the conversation,” Sankey told ESPN. “But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we’ve politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There’s some very clear advice about — you can’t mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk? … We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be.” UPDATE, 7/14/20: The SEC has announced that volleyball, soccer and cross-country competition will be postponed through August 31.