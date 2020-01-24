Here’s what’s coming up on The Bob Huggins Show this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – The Mountaineers had a roller coaster of a week, with a loss against Kansas State and a bounce-back 38-point win against Texas. In this episode of The Bob Huggins Show, hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Warren Baker are bringing you coverage leading up to tip-off against the Missouri Tigers in the SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 25 at noon ET.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins talk about the Mountaineers dropping a tough one in Manhattan on Saturday before coming back 48 hours later to dominate the Texas Longhorns at home. Coach Huggins discusses which players stepped up after being in a slump for the past few games and who is becoming a leader for the Mountaineers.

Nick and Anjelica bring you their weekly analysis on Mountaineer hoops in the ‘Eer to ‘Eer segment. Nick and Anjelica discuss what went right and what went wrong for the Mountaineers this week, and then provide their keys to the game against Missouri. Nick will also take a look ahead of the Mountaineers schedule in the Central Van & Storage Moving Forward Road Ahead Schedule.

Anjelica sits down with senior guard Chase Harler to discuss the closeness within this Mountaineers team, sideline reactions to big plays, and the future for team mate Spencer Macke.

Warren Baker is back with his analysis on the Mountaineer’s ball club, and what players are becoming a key impact. In this week’s Court-Side With Bake, Baker analyzes both games against Kansas State and Texas, and assigns his weekly homework for the Mountaineer players to take care of themselves and to stay healthy.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and air times for this week’s episode.

The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

