“He’s a special breed of player” : Bartic on Frazier

Nick Bartic called his standout lineman Zach Frazier, who recently committed to West Virginia University, a “Special breed of player” when asked about him this weekend.

Frazier committed to the Mountaineers last Saturday, but waited to announce his commitment until West Virginia Day on Thursday.

He still has one more year left on the high school gridiron, which is big for a Fairmont Senior team that will have a lot of new faces this season.

“Well, Zach you know, he’s a special breed of player and student athlete. When you have guys like that up front you feel like you’ve got a chance. Not only just from his play, but from his leadership. That’s something that will fuel our team this season.,” Bartic said about Frazier yesterday at the West Virginia Football 7 on 7 Tournament.